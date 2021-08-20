Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Vontier stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

