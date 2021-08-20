Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

