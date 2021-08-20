W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.58. 5,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

