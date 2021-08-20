Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.55 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

