Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WCW stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 32 ($0.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. Walker Crips Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.85 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.69.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

