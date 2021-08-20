Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,205,040.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

