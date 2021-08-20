Warp Finance Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $88.94 or 0.00181656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $415,683.62 and approximately $4,988.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

