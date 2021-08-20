Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Waste Management worth $205,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 498.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $152.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

