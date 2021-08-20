Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Reduced by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 4.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $63,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

