WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Hits $39.56 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $39.56 million and $6.50 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.