WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 2,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WECMF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

