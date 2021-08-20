Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC):

8/19/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

8/17/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

8/10/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

8/6/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

8/3/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

7/30/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

7/26/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

6/25/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

