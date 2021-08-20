Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

7/21/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

7/13/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,746. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

