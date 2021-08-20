Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

8/10/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $123.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axsome has submitted a regulatory filing in the United States for AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder. A decision for the same is expected on Aug 22, 2021. Also, a similar filing for AXS-07 as an acute treatment of migraine is expected to be filed in second-quarter 2021. If both candidates are approved, the company can have two marketed products in its portfolio. The company’s other pipeline candidates, which are being developed for various CNS indications, are progressing well. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate revenues. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay in the pipeline or any regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Loss estimates has narrowed ahead of Q2 earnings. Axsome has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

7/16/2021 – Axsome Therapeutics was given a new $56.77 price target on by analysts at William Blair. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

