Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,078,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.