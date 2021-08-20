WELL (WELL) Achieves Market Cap of $81.69 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $81.69 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

