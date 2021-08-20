Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 167,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,147. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

