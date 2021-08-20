Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,250. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

