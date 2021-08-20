Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. 6,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.99.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
