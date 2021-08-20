Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. 6,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

