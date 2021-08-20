Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,960,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 42,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,147,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,708,973. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

