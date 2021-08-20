WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,902. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $307.53. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

