Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Update

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 4,492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,011.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

