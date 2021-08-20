Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.49 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

