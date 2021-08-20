Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.64. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 2,227 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

