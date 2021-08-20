Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 458,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,193. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

