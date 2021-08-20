WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $502.54 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $502.54 million and $103.65 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

