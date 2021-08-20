WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Achieves $527.27 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $527.27 million and $119.93 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

