WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.83. WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.