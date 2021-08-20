Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $244.24

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.24 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.23). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 452,843 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

