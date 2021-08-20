Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $292.90

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 292.90 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 291.22 ($3.80), with a volume of 2514701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.20 ($3.65).

MRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.