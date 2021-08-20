Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 281.46 ($3.68). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 279.20 ($3.65), with a volume of 5,452,896 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRW shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.80.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

