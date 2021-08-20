Wolf Safe Poor People Hits 1-Day Volume of $242,040.00 (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $242,040.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading



