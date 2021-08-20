Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Hits $435,839.94

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $435,839.94 and $67,887.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,256.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.02 or 0.06805344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.81 or 0.01400450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.00377579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00144294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00567621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00338506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00318468 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

