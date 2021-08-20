Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,367.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $487,437.56 and $1,367.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $7.43 or 0.00015266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00140914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.88 or 1.00081400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00922123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.20 or 0.06670336 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.