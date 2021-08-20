Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $47,785.12 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47,785.12 or 0.99773857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and approximately $251.40 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00076321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004360 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

