Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $993,157.36 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $993,157.36 and $6,788.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $517.00 or 0.01069589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

