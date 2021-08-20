WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 105,523.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

