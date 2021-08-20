WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.
Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.
In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 105,523.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
