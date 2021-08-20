xBTC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,993.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $412,633.03 and $1,993.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00147326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.63 or 0.99969027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.00911741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.06658509 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 947,354 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

