Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.47. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1,135,654 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XBC. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.