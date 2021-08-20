Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.12

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 222501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
