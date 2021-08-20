Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.12

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 222501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

