Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post sales of $165.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the highest is $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $597.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.66.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.