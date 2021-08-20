Xiotri (XIOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,549.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $686,965.23 and approximately $13,549.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $155.49 or 0.00317603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.00821306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

