XMON (XMON) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, XMON has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $2.16 million and $138,159.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $1,445.62 or 0.02958077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

