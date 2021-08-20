Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Xometry has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). Analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $2,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $12,175,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $1,748,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

