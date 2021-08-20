XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $591,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $677,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 368,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,616. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

