xRhodium (XRC) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $91.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

