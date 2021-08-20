XSGD Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $69,061.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,886,272 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

