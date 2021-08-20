Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.04% of Xylem worth $223,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NYSE XYL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $132.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.