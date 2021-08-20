Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.18. Yalla Group shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 3,518 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on YALA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -58.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

