YAM 1-Day Volume Hits $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One YAM coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.